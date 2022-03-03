Scots with long Covid still face battle for care they need, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots with long Covid still face battle for care they need, charity warns

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 2:36 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 5:25 pm
More and more people are suffering from long Covid, new estimates have shown (Danny Lawson/PA)
Some 50,000 Scots have been suffering from long Covid for more than 12 months, new data has shown, and the number experiencing symptoms for more than a year has increased by a quarter.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS), which has been caring for people with the condition, has urged the Scottish Government to take action to make sure people get the help they need.

Lawrence Cowan, campaigns director at the charity, said it is not right that people living with long Covid “are still battling for the care they need”.

He added: “Listening to people living with the condition, we know how hard it can be to live with long Covid.

“People are not only facing life-changing symptoms, but they are also struggling to be heard and understood. They are exhausted and at their wits’ end.”

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows 50,000 people north of the border with long Covid have been blighted by their symptoms for more than 12 months – up 25% from last month.

The ONS said 21% of people living with long Covid in Scotland say their daily lives are “affected a lot”.

The UK average is 18%.

Mr Cowan said: “We need a proper wraparound service for long Covid between charities like ours and the NHS.

“It’s not right that people living with long Covid are still battling for the care they need. Progress on this is just far too slow and we urgently need the Scottish Government’s help to get action.”

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland set up a Long Covid Support Service last year, which was jointly funded by the Scottish Government, and has been campaigning for ministers to make sure services are better integrated with health services to avoid patients falling through the cracks.

The charity said it fears there are still people being missed due to a lack of co-ordination between services and because referral systems are not integrated.

A Scottish Government spokesman said support was already being given across the country “and we want to do more”.

“A national Long Covid Strategic Network has been established to identify priority areas where improvements can be made in providing care and support,” the spokesman said.

“The network, which brings together clinical experts, NHS Boards and lived experience, will guide how we plan and design care and help ensure the £10 million Long Covid Support Fund is targeted at the areas where additional support is most needed and which can make the biggest difference.

“We have also invested more than £460,000 to enable CHSS to deliver a Long Covid Support Service and are working closely with them to raise awareness of this so it can be easily accessed.

“While data sharing agreements are a matter for NHS Boards and the organisations that they are collaborating with, and cannot be mandated by the Scottish Government, we met CHSS on February 24 to once again offer our support to facilitate engagement between boards and the charity to help overcome any issues.”

