Almost 10,000 Covid cases and 36 more deaths registered

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 2:56 pm Updated: March 3, 2022, 4:41 pm
Another 9,400 cases of Covid were confirmed in the last 24 hours (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The deaths of 36 Scots with coronavirus have been registered in the past 24 hours, figures have revealed, as another 9,491 cases were reported.

There were 1,272 people in hospital on Wednesday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, Scottish Government statistics show, with 16 in intensive care.

Ten of these had been in intensive care for longer than 28 days.

The latest figures mean 10,824 people have now died after testing positive for the virus.

Statisticians said that from March 1, the national case definition had been updated to include reinfections.

This means the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths now includes those based on someone’s first positive test, as well as possible reinfections when someone tests positive 90 days or more after their last positive test.

In Scotland, 4,437,162 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,159,556 have had a second, and 3,440,493 have received a third dose or booster.

