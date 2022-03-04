Clyde move to end loan deal for footballer Goodwillie after stadium ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Clyde move to end loan deal for footballer Goodwillie after stadium ban

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 7:31 am
Clyde FC is in the process of ‘terminating’ a loan deal agreed for David Goodwillie, after the player was barred from entering the club’s home ground (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Clyde FC is in the process of 'terminating' a loan deal agreed for David Goodwillie, after the player was barred from entering the club's home ground (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Controversial striker David Goodwillie’s return to Clyde is over, after bosses at the football club announced they were ending his contract just days after agreeing a loan deal for him.

The Cinch Scottish League One side released a statement late on Thursday, announcing they were “in the process of terminating the loan agreement” for the player.

That came in the wake of North Lanarkshire Council, which owns Broadwood Stadium where Clyde play their home games, announcing it was banning the footballer from the ground.

Clyde only confirmed on Tuesday that they had signed the 32-year-old, who was found by a judge in a civil case in 2017 to have raped a woman, on loan from Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

The move came after Goodwillie’s move to Raith sparked outrage, with the club later admitting “we got it wrong” with the signing.

He returned to Clyde, where he had played for several years and was previously club captain.

North Lanarkshire Council then announced it was banning him from entering the ground.

The local authority told the football club: “Goodwillie must not be permitted access to the stadium, for any purpose, with immediate effect.”

A spokesman for the council warned: “Should Mr Goodwillie enter the stadium, we will consider the contract to have been breached and we will take immediate steps to terminate it.

“In addition, we have informed Clyde FC that the council intends not to renew the lease with the club when the contract for the use of Broadwood Stadium expires in May 2023.”

In light of that Clyde released a statement at 10.26pm on Thursday, which said simply: “The club are tonight in the process of terminating the loan agreement with Raith Rovers for David Goodwillie.”

Clyde’s signing of Goodwillie on loan also prompted its entire women’s team to quit in protest.

The general manager and secretary of the women’s team resigned, with the players “all in agreement that we no longer wish to play for Clyde FC”.

In a statement they said: “As a group of female footballers all we wish to do is play the sport that we love, but due to the current circumstances we are unable to do this.”

