Police find body in hunt for missing hillwalker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police find body in hunt for missing hillwalker

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 11:51 am
A hunt was sparked after David Low failed to return from a walk in Glencoe (Jane Barlow/PA)
A hunt was sparked after David Low failed to return from a walk in Glencoe (Jane Barlow/PA)

Police hunting for a missing hillwalker have recovered a body.

A search had been mounted for 47-year-old David Low after he failed to return from a walk in Glencoe on Wednesday.

Police Scotland confirmed however that the body of a man had been recovered.

While formal identification has still to take place, the force said that the family of Mr Low, from Bridge of Allan, near Stirling, had been informed.

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Both Mr Low’s family and Police Scotland thanked all the volunteer mountain rescue teams and members of the public who had helped in the hunt for the walker.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal