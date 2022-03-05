Nicola Sturgeon and Carmen Pieraccini to join international women’s day event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon and Carmen Pieraccini to join international women’s day event

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 2:46 am
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will speak at the event (Russell Cheyne/PA)
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and actress Carmen Pieraccini will be among those helping to celebrate the achievements of women during the pandemic at an event on Saturday.

The Scottish Women’s Convention (SWC) has organised the event in conjunction with the Scottish Parliament in honour of International Women’s Day which takes place on Tuesday March 8.

It will be chaired by Scottish Parliament Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone MSP and will feature contributions from speakers including Ms Sturgeon, public health expert Professor Linda Bauld and Brenda King, chief executive of the charity African and Caribbean Diversity.

The event in Edinburgh on March 5 is being held in person and is also being broadcast on Scottish Parliament TV for the first time.

Alison Johnstone MSP said: “This event will bring together women from across Scotland to celebrate their achievements and share their collective ambition to build a better and more sustainable country as we start to think about our recovery from the pandemic.

“Women from the world of politics, academia and entertainment will share their perspective. My hope is that the day will raise aspirations of what we can achieve together.”

The SWC said it wanted to ensure that as many women as possible could feel part of the event.

Agnes Tolmie, SWC chairwoman, said: “The SWC have been showcasing Women in Scotland’s contributions since January with nominations in the run-up to this event and what it has highlighted is the far-ranging achievements of women during one of the most difficult periods in our history.

“Women make up more than 50% of the Scottish population and have been hardest hit by Covid but looking at the wonderful work women in Scotland have been doing we thought we should use our event to celebrate them.

“We look forward to an afternoon of inspiring and motivational contributions which highlight women’s achievements during this time and how they can be empowered to be part of the solution to making Scotland a greener, fairer nation.

“The Scottish Women’s Convention while celebrating International Women’s Day at home remember those women across the world who are in struggle. Especially at this time women and families in Ukraine.”

