Police praise ‘tremendous support’ but hunt continues for missing mother-of-two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police praise ‘tremendous support’ but hunt continues for missing mother-of-two

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 10:37 am
Karen Stevenson vanished on February 19 (Police Scotland/PA)
Karen Stevenson vanished on February 19 (Police Scotland/PA)

Police hunting a missing mother-of-two say they have had “tremendous support” from the public – but the woman’s family remain “greatly concerned” about her two weeks after she disappeared.

Karen Stevenson was last seen in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, in the early hours of Saturday February 19, with Police Scotland now making a fresh appeal for information.

Inquiries have established the 42-year-old was walking in Seafar Road, near to McGregor Road, at about 3.15am that morning.

Officers from Police Scotland were there early on Saturday to speak to passers-by and motorists to see if they had any information. Police spoke to almost 50 people in total.

Inspector Susan Rae, of Cumbernauld Police Station, said: “Two weeks have now passed since Karen went missing and her family remain greatly concerned and anxious.

“Through our inquiries, we know the last sighting of Karen was in Seafar Road at around 3.15am on Saturday February 19.

“Officers returned to Seafar Road in the early hours of this morning to speak to members of the public and motorists, to ask if they have any information that could assist our inquiries.

“A total of 47 individuals were stopped and engaged with.

“We are also identifying further CCTV opportunities in the area and in particular would welcome assistance from local businesses or residents who may have private CCTV.

“I would like to thank the public for the tremendous support they have given so far in helping us to trace Karen.”

Ms Stevenson is 5ft 1in, of slim build, with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a purple jacket with a fur-lined hood, a cream long-sleeved T-shirt with a graphic design, black leggings, and black ankle boots. She may also have been carrying a small pink handbag, with metal studs and a chain strap.

Earlier this week, her family said the disappearance is “completely unusual” and Ms Stevenson has “never been missing before”.

In a statement, they added: “The whole family are really worried and would like Karen to get in contact with anybody to let us know she is safe.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal