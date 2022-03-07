Finances grew worse for 1.8 million Scots during pandemic, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Finances grew worse for 1.8 million Scots during pandemic, charity says

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 12:02 am
Household finances are being stretched (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Household finances are being stretched (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 1.8 million people in Scotland saw their finances worsen during the pandemic, Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) has said.

Polling for the charity by YouGov found 41% of Scottish adults said their financial position grew worse during the pandemic.

Some 26% of adults said it had become a bit worse and 16% said it had become a lot worse.

Rising energy bills and inflation are expected to put further pressure on household finances in the coming months.

CAS has launched a campaign called Debt Happens, encouraging people to seek help if they are facing debt.

The charity’s financial health spokesman Miles Fitt said: “Restrictions may be easing, but there will be no let-up in pressure on household budgets, with energy bills soaring and record inflation colliding with flat and falling incomes.

“That all adds up to more and more people being at risk of debt.”

He continued: “Our message to people with this new campaign is that debt happens, and you’re not alone.

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of and the important thing is to seek advice quickly so you get the help and support you need.

“People can get help in a variety of ways across the Citizens Advice network, from local CABs to our online resources like our public advice site and online Money Map tool.

“Some people will benefit from negotiated repayment schemes which brings their monthly payments down, but for many others getting more money in their pockets in the first place will help.”

More than 1,000 Scots were polled between February 10 and 14.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal