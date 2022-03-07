Police appeal for information over crash which led to death of pedestrian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Police appeal for information over crash which led to death of pedestrian

By Press Association
March 7, 2022, 10:48 am
Police are appealing for information over the incident in which a pedestrian died (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information over the incident in which a pedestrian died (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has died two days after he was hit by a car on a city street.

The crash, which involved a Ford Fiesta, happened on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, near to the junction with Holmbank Avenue at about 11.30pm on Friday.

The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and died on Monday.

The motorist, a 30-year-old man, was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash in the Shawlands area of the city.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We’re also keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 4320 of March 4.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal