Police appeal for information over crash which led to death of pedestrian

A man has died two days after he was hit by a car on a city street.

The crash, which involved a Ford Fiesta, happened on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow, near to the junction with Holmbank Avenue at about 11.30pm on Friday.

The pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and died on Monday.

The motorist, a 30-year-old man, was not injured.

We are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a fatal road crash involving a 59-year-old pedestrian, which took place on Kilmarnock Road, Glasgow at around 11.30pm on Friday, 4 March, 2022. Anyone with any information should call police via 101 https://t.co/JtupuWfeWN pic.twitter.com/GSTKotU6Zf — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) March 7, 2022

Police are appealing for information about the crash in the Shawlands area of the city.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family at this sad time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“We’re also keen to hear from motorists with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 4320 of March 4.”