Woman charged in connection with man’s death

A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to a property in the city’s Whitfield Avenue at around 11pm on Monday following a report of a concern for a person.

Officers found the body of a 33-year-old man inside.

Police said that a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death.

She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.