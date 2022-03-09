Woman charged in connection with man’s death By Press Association March 9, 2022, 9:48 am Police said that a woman has been charged (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A woman has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Dundee. Emergency services were called to a property in the city’s Whitfield Avenue at around 11pm on Monday following a report of a concern for a person. Officers found the body of a 33-year-old man inside. Police said that a 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Woman arrested in connection with 2008 murder of Norwegian student freed on bail Violent thug jailed after forcing thumb into woman’s eye in dirty dishes row Pair arrested over ‘out-of-control dog’ after baby death Police appeal for information over crash which led to death of pedestrian