Man seriously injured in Clyde tunnel crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in the Clyde tunnel.

The silver Ford Mondeo he was driving was travelling south under the River Clyde in Glasgow when it hit a wall near the tunnel exit.

The 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and his condition is described as stable.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which happened at about 8.45pm on Thursday on the A739.

We are appealing for information following a serious road crash in the city. The incident took place around 8.45pm on Thurs, 10 March when a silver Ford Mondeo travelling southbound on the A739 Clyde tunnel collided with a wall near to the tunnel exit.https://t.co/Wn0TTp93xT pic.twitter.com/fo7q8xZweU — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) March 11, 2022

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “The road would have been busy with other vehicles and I would ask if you were driving in the area at the time that you get in touch with police.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has possible dashcam footage that could assist with our inquiries to contact officers.”

The southbound lanes of the Clyde Tunnel were closed for about four hours for a collision investigation.