Val McDermid and Ian Rankin to attend Aye Write as Glasgow festival returns

Val McDermid and Ian Rankin will be among hundreds of authors taking part in a Glasgow book festival as it returns to the familiar surroundings of the city’s Mitchell Library after coronavirus forced it online.

Aye Write will be holding a live programme of events across three weekends, between May 6 and 22, while Wee Write, the book festival for children and young people, will be running between April 25 to 30, organisers Glasgow Life have announced.

Bob McDevitt, festival programmer, said it “promises to be a return full of all the bookish treats that our loyal Aye Write audience has come to expect”.

Scottish crime writer Val McDermid will be attending the book festival, alongside around 200 other authors (John Linton/PA)

The 17th edition of Aye Write is set to feature more than 200 author talks and sees the event return to Glasgow’s Mitchel Library for the first time since the pandemic restrictions saw the 2021 event go online.

Celia Imrie, the Olivier Award-winning actress turned novelist, Orwell Prize winning author Darren McGarvey, Scottish crime writers Val McDermid and Ian Rankin, and BBC journalist Justin Webb are just some of the names organisers have announced for the festival.

The full programme will be revealed on March 25, when tickets for the festival go on sale.

Ian Rankin is among the writers due to attend the book festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Wee Write, which organisers said was suitable for all ages, will include Horrid Henry author Francesca Simon, a celebration of 25 years of Harry Potter magic with illustrator Jonny Duddle, and a special appearance by classic children’s favourite The Gruffalo.

Mr McDevitt said: “If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that we should value, perhaps above all else, the ability to exchange our experiences and stories, face-to-face, within a shared space. No technology – no matter now impressive – can replicate that,” he said.

“This year, we are more excited than ever to invite audiences back into our city’s shared space of the unparalleled Mitchell Library to celebrate our reunion.”

Cllr David McDonald, chairman of Glasgow Life, said: “With our city’s libraries once again welcoming people back through their doors, Aye Write and Wee Write will offer us a chance to come together again to celebrate the joy of books, through its signature mix of unusual, funny and fascinating writers and conversation.”

And as part of the festival programme Damon Galgut, last year’s Booker Prize winner for The Promise, will lead the line-up of the Aye Write digital programme.