Rescue teams find body of missing Highlands hillwalker

The body of a missing hillwalker has been found in the Scottish Highlands after a major search operation.

Neil Gillingham’s body was recovered by rescue teams on Stob Coire Sgreamhach in Glencoe, Police Scotland said on Saturday.

Officers said his death was not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The 43-year-old, from Kilmarnock, had not been seen since March 6 when he was near the summit of Stob Coire nam Beith.

When police launched their appeal to try to find Mr Gillingham, they said he was walking with his black and white springer spaniel and had set out to take a route from the Hidden Valley car park to Bidean nam Bian and Stob Coire nam Beith before descending to the Lost Valley.

A major search operation was launched, with members of the Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban, RAF and Police Scotland mountain rescue teams all involved, as well as the HM Coastguard helicopter.

Sergeant Keith Almond said: “Our thoughts are with Neil’s family at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Officers would like to pass on their thanks to the mountain rescue teams, HM Coastguard helicopter crews and members of the public who assisted with the searches.

“We would also like to thank all those who shared and responded to our appeal.”