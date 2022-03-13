Man dies after being hit by car on dual carriageway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died after being hit by a car on a busy road in the early hours of the morning.

The man, 40, was hit by a black Ford Fiesta on the A1 dual carriageway near Dunbar in East Lothian.

The incident happened at about 1am on Sunday and the man was declared dead at the scene.

Police Scotland said the driver of the car was uninjured, and had contacted them from the scene.

The road was closed for about five hours.

Sergeant Jennifer Forbes, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and we are continuing our inquiries to find out the full circumstances of what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area and saw what happened to get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from you if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation.”