Woman, 20, dies in South Lanarkshire car crash

A 20-year-old woman has died in a car crash in Scotland after the vehicle she was travelling in left the road.

Emergency services were called to the A76 near Biggar in South Lanarkshire after a BMW M135, which was travelling towards the town, crashed at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The 20-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, Police Scotland said.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, was taken to University Hospital Wishaw for treatment.

Sergeant John Houston said Police Scotland’s “thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved at this time”.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are appealing to anyone who may have information that could help to get in touch,” he said.

“I would ask anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash to get in touch. I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage which may assist to contact us.”

The road was closed for around nine hours and was reopened by police at around 1.30am on Sunday.