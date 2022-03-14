Family pay tribute to ‘life and soul’ bricklayer who died after being hit by car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a man who died after he was hit by a car have paid tribute to him, saying “a light has gone out of our lives”.

James Risk, 36, died at the scene after he was struck by a Kia Optima car in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, at about 12.10am on Friday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

In a statement, Mr Risk’s family said: “James was the life and soul of the party.

Police have named the man who died after following a collision on Main St, Stenhousemuir, last Friday afternoon as James Risk (36) from Stenhousemuir. Officers still appealing for info, including dash-cam footage. Call 101 quoting ref no 0029/11/03.https://t.co/vAqBjwJzei pic.twitter.com/JevbWey5Uj — Forth Valley Police (@ForthValPolice) March 14, 2022

“He was loved by everyone who knew him and lit up every room. He was a talented bricklayer and bowler and will be so missed by all of us.

“A light has gone out of our lives but he will be remembered in our hearts forever.”

Mr Risk was from Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk.

Main Street was closed for about five hours following the crash for investigations.

Sergeant David Marr, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to James’s family and friends.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“We are continuing our investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would again ask that anyone who has any information, or dashcam footage that could help with our investigation, to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0029 of Friday, 11 March, 2022.”