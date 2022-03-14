Family pay tribute to ‘life and soul’ bricklayer who died after being hit by car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Family pay tribute to ‘life and soul’ bricklayer who died after being hit by car

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 9:51 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 10:37 am
Police are appealing for information over the incident in which James Risk died (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are appealing for information over the incident in which James Risk died (Joe Giddens/PA)

The family of a man who died after he was hit by a car have paid tribute to him, saying “a light has gone out of our lives”.

James Risk, 36, died at the scene after he was struck by a Kia Optima car in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, at about 12.10am on Friday.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence and inquiries were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, police said.

In a statement, Mr Risk’s family said: “James was the life and soul of the party.

“He was loved by everyone who knew him and lit up every room. He was a talented bricklayer and bowler and will be so missed by all of us.

“A light has gone out of our lives but he will be remembered in our hearts forever.”

Mr Risk was from Stenhousemuir, near Falkirk.

Main Street was closed for about five hours following the crash for investigations.

Sergeant David Marr, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to James’s family and friends.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

“We are continuing our investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

“I would again ask that anyone who has any information, or dashcam footage that could help with our investigation, to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0029 of Friday, 11 March, 2022.”

