Ambulance service takes on extra staff to improve mental health care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Ambulance service takes on extra staff to improve mental health care

By Press Association
March 14, 2022, 5:58 pm
Kevin Stewart, Iona Crawford, Susan Simpson, paramedic team leader, and Kenny Freeburn launch the new improved service (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)
Kevin Stewart, Iona Crawford, Susan Simpson, paramedic team leader, and Kenny Freeburn launch the new improved service (Scottish Ambulance Service/PA)

Scotland’s national ambulance provider has taken on 21 new mental health staff members to bolster its services.

The recruitment drive has been supported by the Scottish Government’s funding of £1.6 million given to the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) in the last three years as part of its Mental Health Strategy – a 10-year plan to boost mental health services in Scotland.

The new team of staff members includes 13 mental health paramedics and a manager, and four mental health dispatchers – the first people to accept an emergency call.

The remaining three new recruits are “clinical effectiveness leads” – staff who offer support across a range of services with a focus on education and connecting key partners to improve the help provided.

The funding has also supported the continuation of the service’s Mental Health Triage cars, which provide specialist care to people who are experiencing mental health challenges and have called 999 for an ambulance.

These cars offer a joint response from a mental health practitioner and a paramedic to meet the patient’s immediate needs.

There are three mental health cars available for the east, west and the north, based in Dundee, Glasgow and Inverness.

SAS’s regional director for the east region, Kenny Freeburn, said: “This funding continues to support the expansion of our initiatives to help in how we care for people experiencing mental health distress.

“It’s estimated that at least one in four people a year in the UK will experience mental health challenges, and the number of people contacting the emergency services about mental health concerns is also increasing.

“Our clinicians are often the first responders to have contact with a person experiencing mental health distress. Our ambition across all our initiatives is to connect people to the most appropriate care to meet their needs in as timely a manner as possible.”

SAS has also partnered with NHS 24 and Police Scotland to improve its support for people calling 999 to report mental health distress.

When appropriate, SAS connects callers to NHS 24’s Mental Health Hub which is accessible for patients 24 hours a day and is staffed by psychological wellbeing practitioners, mental health nurse practitioners and mental health senior charge nurses.

Mental Wellbeing Minister, Kevin Stewart, said: “Mental wellbeing is more important than ever right now and I am pleased to see this initiative being established as part of the Scottish Government’s mental health strategy.

“With these three triage cars and over 20 dedicated roles within this service, it means people in need of mental health support will get it quicker and that can only be a good thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal