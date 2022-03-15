Man named after fatal crash in Glasgow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian who died after a crash in Glasgow has been identified.

George Jarvis was killed in a collision involving a Ford Fiesta on the A77 Kilmarnock Road, near the junction with Holmbank Avenue, at about 11.30pm on Friday March 4.

The 69-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he died three days later.

His family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Police have called for anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch to help them establish the full circumstances surrounding Mr Jarvis’s death.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with George’s loved ones, as they come to terms with their terrible loss.

“We are continuing our inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would ask anyone who has not yet come forward with information to get in touch with police.

“If you believe you can assist our inquiries, please call 101, quoting incident 4320 of 4 March.”