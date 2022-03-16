Frailty symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis could be reversed, new study shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frailty symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis could be reversed, new study shows

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 12:03 am
Researchers said as people’s RA was treated and became less active, their degree of frailty was also reduced (David Davies/PA)
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) patients prone to feeling weak could see their symptoms reversed following treatment, according to new research.

The debilitating condition can affect anyone of any age, and for some can take months, sometimes years, to get an accurate diagnosis, according to Versus Arthritis, the UK’s largest charity dedicated to supporting people with arthritis.

A new study, led by the University of Glasgow, found that frailty is common in people with RA, including in many younger people aged below 65, and people who have it severely are more likely to be admitted to hospital or die.

Researchers have said as people’s RA was treated and became less active, their degree of frailty was also reduced.

They also said early control of the condition can improve symptoms.

Dr Peter Hanlon, clinical research fellow at Glasgow University’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing, said the study, published on Wednesday, is “incredibly encouraging”.

He said while it can be a challenge to identify people for whom reversing frailty is possible, the new research “is incredibly beneficial for clinicians when assessing people with RA and deciding on a broad approach to treatments”.

Dr Hanlon added: “It also suggests care should be taken in applying a ‘label’ of frailty to people living with RA, given the potential to reverse this following treatment.”

The study looked at people with RA identified from the Scottish Early Rheumatoid Arthritis (SERA) cohort – those who are newly diagnosed with an average age of 58 years – and UK Biobank – patients with established RA at an average age of 59 years.

Data showed frailty was common in both the SERA group (12% moderate, 0.2% severe) and the UK Biobank cohort (20% moderate, 3% severe).

Neha Issar-Brown, director of research at Versus Arthritis, said: “This research provides further clear evidence of the importance and very real benefit in people quickly finding the most effective treatment that will reduce the impact of RA and prevent it getting worse.”

The study is published in rheumatology journal RMD Open.

It was funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and Versus Arthritis.

