New location for Scotland’s biggest craft beer festival

Scotland’s largest craft beer festival has announced a new home for its annual event.

This year, the festival will take place at arts and events venue SWG3 in Glasgow on July 8 and 9.

The Glasgow Craft Beer Festival, formerly known as the Edinburgh Craft Beer Festival, will celebrate beer from a range of breweries, from household names to newcomers to some of the most recommended in the world, all under one roof.

Organisers have promised a line-up of headline music acts alongside local stalls from Glasgow’s foodie scene.

Greg Wells, co-founder of We Are Beer, which is putting on the festival, said: “We’re delighted to announce a new home for our Scottish event and couldn’t be more excited to bring our celebration and exploration of craft beer to Glasgow this July.

“The craft beer scene in the city is bubbling over with talent, variety and quality and we can’t wait to showcase some of it at our new home in SWG3.

“The event encourages exploration and learning so whether you’re a seasoned festival-goer or brand new to craft beer, we’ve got something to whet your appetite at Glasgow Craft Beer Festival.”

Early bird ticket prices can be accessed at glasgowcraftbeerfestival.co.uk.