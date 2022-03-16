Hotel goes up in flames after blaze spreads from shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hotel goes up in flames after blaze spreads from shed

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 10:39 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 11:05 am
Braemar Lodge Hotel has gone up in flames after an ‘explosion’ (Charlie Denny/PA)
A hotel has gone up in flames in Braemar after a blaze started in a nearby shed.

The Braemar Lodge Hotel was engulfed in flames on Wednesday, with six fire crews called to the Glenshee Road building.

Emergency services were called at 7.45am, with nearby residents sharing images online of smoke billowing out of the building, and some reporting they heard an “explosion”.

Onlookers said it appeared as if the roof of the building had collapsed, with flames seen throughout the hotel.

The blaze is thought to have started in a shed, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said, before it spread to the hotel.

A fire service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.37am on Wednesday March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar, Ballater.

“Operations control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene, where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.

“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”

Local MP Andrew Bowie said he was “shocked to hear of an explosion” at the hotel.

On Twitter, the MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine said: “Shocked to hear of an explosion at Braemar Lodge this morning. Massive thanks to @fire_scot and @Scotambservice who are on scene and thoughts with everyone affected.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The occupants of the hotel have been evacuated and no-one has been injured.

“The A93 Glenshee Road is closed at Braemar and local diversions are in place.”

