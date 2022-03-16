Glasgow’s SEC will be net zero by 2030, bosses say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glasgow’s SEC will be net zero by 2030, bosses say

By Press Association
March 16, 2022, 11:51 am
A general view of The SSE Hydro and the SEC Armadillo on the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, which will be one of the venues for the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties – also known as COP26. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021.
A general view of The SSE Hydro and the SEC Armadillo on the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, which will be one of the venues for the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties – also known as COP26. Picture date: Monday August 23, 2021.

The venue where world leaders pledged to go further in cutting greenhouse gases has made its own commitment to slash emissions to zero.

Bosses at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in Glasgow said on Wednesday it would become net zero by 2030, the same time the rest Scotland’s largest city is aiming to stop its harmful emissions.

Peter Duthie, chief executive of the SEC, said staff recognised “how significant a challenge” cutting its carbon emissions to nothing was, but they were “determined to reach this goal”.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Speakers on stage during the opening ceremony for Cop26 at SEC in Glasgow (Christopher Furlong/PA)

“As the proud host venue of Cop26 we are fully committed to becoming net zero by 2030, and to taking a central role in supporting Glasgow’s ambitious targets,” he said.

The venue, which is mostly owned by Glasgow City Council, includes the OVO Hydro, the SEC Armadillo and the SEC Centre.

Bosses said they were already working with city council and a number of consultants and organisations to help it reduce its emissions to zero by the end of the decade.

They said central to achieving their new net zero goal was the development of an ambitious energy strategy.

Improvements in water efficiency, green travel, supply chain engagement and waste management are also being implemented, the centre said.

At the conference in November leaders signed the Glasgow Climate Pact, which was the first agreement which explicitly planned to reduce unabated coal usage.

The centre said all of its electricity came from renewable sources, and has been working with organisations to boost recycling rates and plant trees.

