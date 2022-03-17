Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict hospital building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a former hospital building.

Four fire engines went to the scene at the derelict Royal Alexandra Infirmary annexe in Calside, Paisley, when the alarm was raised just before 8pm on Wednesday.

One appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Thursday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

There were no reports of any casualties.