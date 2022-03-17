Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict hospital building By Press Association March 17, 2022, 7:05 am Firefighters were called to the scene on Wednesday (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a former hospital building. Four fire engines went to the scene at the derelict Royal Alexandra Infirmary annexe in Calside, Paisley, when the alarm was raised just before 8pm on Wednesday. One appliance was still at the scene at 6.30am on Thursday, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. There were no reports of any casualties. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Braemar Lodge Hotel: Fire chief believes ‘faulty fridge’ sparked ‘catastrophic’ blaze Braemar Lodge Hotel: Fire crews at the scene of ‘catastrophic’ blaze Hotel goes up in flames after blaze spreads from shed Fire crews battle late night blaze at New Elgin Hall