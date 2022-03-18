Woman’s conviction for murdering newborn son questioned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Woman’s conviction for murdering newborn son questioned

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 3:45 pm
The case has been referred to the High Court of Justiciary (Jane Barlow/PA)
The case has been referred to the High Court of Justiciary (Jane Barlow/PA)

A woman who was found guilty of murdering her newborn son could have been wrongly convicted, the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission has found.

The woman, known only as AZ, was convicted in 2011 after a trial and was handed a life prison sentence with a minimum term of 15 years.

But on Friday, the Scottish Criminal Cases Review Commission (SCCRC) said it has referred her sentence to the High Court of Justiciary and said she could have been a victim of a miscarriage of justice.

AZ applied to the commission in 2020, seeking a review of her conviction after psychological work undertaken by the Scottish Prison Service concluded it was likely her decision-making at the time of the offence would have been affected by conditions not diagnosed before the trial.

She said to the commission it might amount to fresh evidence, and that she ought to have been convicted of culpable homicide instead of murder.

The commission began its own review of the case last year and after a forensic psychiatrist backed the diagnosis of the prison service psychologist, it said the new psychiatric and psychological evidence is significant.

The commission, which operates with a board of eight members, said it believes a miscarriage of justice may have occurred and has written to the High Court, the Lord Advocate and the Crown Office outlining why.

The SCCRC is an independent body set up in 1999 to review alleged miscarriages of justice in Scottish convictions and sentences.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal