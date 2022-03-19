Scottish homeowners saved around £1,800 compared to those renting, bank finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish homeowners saved around £1,800 compared to those renting, bank finds

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 12:02 am
Scottish first-time buyers saved around £1,800 last year on keeping a roof over their heads compared to renters (PA)
Scottish first-time buyers saved around £1,800 last year on keeping a roof over their heads compared to renters, a bank has found, but wannabe buyers face paying out an average deposit of £35,000.

Last year, the average rent for a three-bedroom house grew by 2% to £699 while buying costs went up by 5% to £548, the Bank of Scotland said, giving homeowners a monthly saving of £151 – or £1,817 annually.

But, north of the border, new buyers will have to put down an average deposit of £34,975.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at the bank, said that, for the second year running, “Scottish buyers see the biggest proportional difference in costs compared to renters”.

The cost gap between buying and renting is 22%, analysts have said, with Scotland and the North West of England having the widest gap in the UK.

According to the bank’s Buying vs Renting Review, the UK’s average monthly buying cost was £759, while the average monthly rental cost was £874.

This would mean the average UK homeowner would save £1,378 a year.

In Scotland, the annual gap between renting and buying is now £1,236 – or 213% – greater than 10 years ago, the bank said.

But, in good news for renters, the 2021 difference of £1,917 is not as great as in 2020 when owning your own house would have saved you £1,927 compared to renting.

To get on the property ladder, Scots have to fork out, on average, 20% of the house price, which Mr Blair described as the “greatest challenge for many first-time buyers”.

“The £35,000 average deposit we see in our data may be an unimaginable sum to potential first-time buyers, but it’s much higher than many need to get a foot on their housing ladder,” he said.

“Deposits from 5% are available and, based on the average house price, would mean putting down a £6,800 deposit – significantly less than the average.”

Despite Scotland and the North West having the biggest difference between ownership and renting, in absolute terms London comes out on top.

In London, renting is £4,181 more costly than buying a property, with average rents coming in at £1,703 a month. To buy, the average monthly cost would cost £1,355, the bank said.

The smallest gap is in Northern Ireland, where renting is just £17 per month – or £205 a year – higher than ownership.

