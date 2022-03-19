Driver critical after car crashes into gardens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after his car left the road and crashed into gardens.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bellshill Road, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, at around 11.10am on Friday.

The white Vauxhall Mokka had been travelling north when it left the road near Dalriada Crescent and entered the gardens of neighbouring houses.

The 63-year-old man driving the car was taken to Wishaw General Hospital and his condition is described as critical.

We are appealing following a crash on Bellshill Rd, Motherwell, around 11.10am on Friday, 18 March, when a white Vauxhall Mokka left the road. A 63yo man, the driver, was taken to Wishaw General Hospital where his condition is described as critical. More: https://t.co/ibxkxO4lFL pic.twitter.com/j3rgkAtD7I — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) March 19, 2022

No-one else was injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash and also anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash with dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1208 of March 18.”