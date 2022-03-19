Driver critical after car crashes into gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Driver critical after car crashes into gardens

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 3:58 pm
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after his car left the road and crashed into gardens.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Bellshill Road, Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, at around 11.10am on Friday.

The white Vauxhall Mokka had been travelling north when it left the road near Dalriada Crescent and entered the gardens of neighbouring houses.

The 63-year-old man driving the car was taken to Wishaw General Hospital and his condition is described as critical.

No-one else was injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Sergeant Craig McDonald, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit in Motherwell, said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash and also anyone who was in the area around the time of the crash with dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation.

“Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 1208 of March 18.”

