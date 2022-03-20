Attempted murder probe launched after dog walker has car driven at him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Attempted murder probe launched after dog walker has car driven at him

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 4:58 pm
Police are treating as attempted murder an incident in which a car was deliberately driven at a dog walker (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police are treating as attempted murder an incident in which a car was deliberately driven at a dog walker (Peter Byrne/PA)

A dog walker has been taken to hospital after a car was driven at him in at attack police are treating as attempted murder.

Police Scotland said the black-coloured car was deliberately driven at the man, leaving him with leg and back injuries.

His dog was also struck by the car, and died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which took place at about 10.30pm on Friday March 18 in a car park near to Stormyland Way in Barrhead.

The driver of the four-door car is described as being a white male, around 5ft 7ins, aged between 52 to 55,  of slim build with a shaved head.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Sarah-Lee MacFarlane said: “This was a deliberate act that caused injuries to the dog walker and killed his dog and we are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“The car involved may be similar to a Nissan Note and if anyone saw it or has dashcam footage that would help with our investigation then I urge them to get in touch.”

