Attempted murder probe launched after dog walker has car driven at him

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A dog walker has been taken to hospital after a car was driven at him in at attack police are treating as attempted murder.

Police Scotland said the black-coloured car was deliberately driven at the man, leaving him with leg and back injuries.

His dog was also struck by the car, and died at the scene.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, which took place at about 10.30pm on Friday March 18 in a car park near to Stormyland Way in Barrhead.

The driver of the four-door car is described as being a white male, around 5ft 7ins, aged between 52 to 55, of slim build with a shaved head.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Sarah-Lee MacFarlane said: “This was a deliberate act that caused injuries to the dog walker and killed his dog and we are appealing to anyone in the area at the time who may have seen what happened to get in touch.

“The car involved may be similar to a Nissan Note and if anyone saw it or has dashcam footage that would help with our investigation then I urge them to get in touch.”