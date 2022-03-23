‘Unanswered questions’ after man jailed for life for grandmother’s murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a grandmother who was murdered said they still have unanswered questions after her killer was sent to jail for life.

Norman Duncan killed 54-year-old Margaret Robertson at her flat in Aberdeen on September 25 2019.

Duncan was found guilty on Wednesday and jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years for the “horrendous and sustained attack”.

After sentencing, Ms Robertson’s children, Michelle and Mark, said: “We still have unanswered questions as to why it happened at all.

“This man has taken so much from us and impacted on our lives in many ways.”

They said they have waited more than two and a half years for justice, which has put a “massive strain” on their lives.

“We have sat through weeks of harrowing, devastating evidence which will stay with us for the rest of our lives,” they added.

“Our mum didn’t deserve to die that day and especially in the horrendous, brutal way it happened.

“Margaret, or Meg as she was to us, was a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many.

“It is hard to comprehend our mum has been taken from us and she is in our thoughts every day and we hope she can finally rest in peace.”

The family thanked all those who supported them through the difficult period waiting for justice, in particular the bereavement counsellors, and asked for their privacy to be respected.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said the investigation was “particularly challenging”.

He thanked the agencies involved, including local officers and others from Police Scotland’s major investigation teams.

He added: “I would also like to thank the members of the local community who provided vital information in connection with our investigation at the time.

“As a result of the support we received from the public, as well as extensive forensic and CCTV work, we have now ensured that this extremely violent individual will be held to account for his actions that day.”