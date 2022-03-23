‘Unanswered questions’ after man jailed for life for grandmother’s murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Unanswered questions’ after man jailed for life for grandmother’s murder

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 9:16 pm
Margaret Robertson (Police Scotland/PA)
Margaret Robertson (Police Scotland/PA)

The family of a grandmother who was murdered said they still have unanswered questions after her killer was sent to jail for life.

Norman Duncan killed 54-year-old Margaret Robertson at her flat in Aberdeen on September 25 2019.

Duncan was found guilty on Wednesday and jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years for the “horrendous and sustained attack”.

After sentencing, Ms Robertson’s children, Michelle and Mark, said: “We still have unanswered questions as to why it happened at all.

“This man has taken so much from us and impacted on our lives in many ways.”

They said they have waited more than two and a half years for justice, which has put a “massive strain” on their lives.

“We have sat through weeks of harrowing, devastating evidence which will stay with us for the rest of our lives,” they added.

“Our mum didn’t deserve to die that day and especially in the horrendous, brutal way it happened.

“Margaret, or Meg as she was to us, was a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many.

“It is hard to comprehend our mum has been taken from us and she is in our thoughts every day and we hope she can finally rest in peace.”

The family thanked all those who supported them through the difficult period waiting for justice, in particular the bereavement counsellors, and asked for their privacy to be respected.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter said the investigation was “particularly challenging”.

He thanked the agencies involved, including local officers and others from Police Scotland’s major investigation teams.

He added: “I would also like to thank the members of the local community who provided vital information in connection with our investigation at the time.

“As a result of the support we received from the public, as well as extensive forensic and CCTV work, we have now ensured that this extremely violent individual will be held to account for his actions that day.”

