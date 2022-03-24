Plan to turn tyre factory into green transport skills centre gets £2m boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Plan to turn tyre factory into green transport skills centre gets £2m boost

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 9:03 am
A artist’s impression of what the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc will look like (Scottish Enterprise/PA)
The transition of a former Michelin tyre factory into a new centre for developing skills for low carbon transport will be sped up thanks to new funding.

Scotland’s business advice, support and funding agency Scottish Enterprise announced £2.1 million will be directed to repurposing the factory in Dundee into a new innovation site named Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP).

The money will go towards developing the site, including building new “innovation labs” and a “skills academy”, to set it up as a hub for new ideas and training for greener transport technologies.

Dundee and Angus College will provide the curriculum and expertise for mechanics and transport engineers in generations to come.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes said: “This £2.1 million investment in the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc Skills Academy aligns closely with the Scottish Government’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation ambition for public, private and third sector partnerships to work together to make Scotland’s workforce more agile and support employers to invest in emerging economic opportunities.

“The academy in Dundee will bring existing skills and knowledge from the city’s college and universities together with industry, to deliver new skills, for new technologies.”

She said the money will support the Scottish Government’s Climate Emergency Skills Action Plan, which aims to prepare the country’s workforce with the skills required to transition Scotland to net-zero.

Ms Forbes added: “Enhancing access to skills training will help create new, high-quality green jobs, enhance regional growth, and improve access to growing low carbon markets across the globe for Scotland’s diverse businesses.”

MSIP chief executive Greig Coull said the academy will complement Scotland’s drive to become net zero by 2045.

He said: “To achieve these ambitious targets, we need advanced technology and infrastructure, but we also require future-focused skills.

“The MSIP Skills Academy provides an opportunity for Scotland to be at the forefront of this movement.”

The announcement comes as Ms Forbes met with students and workers being “upskilled” at Dundee and Angus College to hear how the new facilities will benefit the workforce of the future.

The college’s principal, Simon Hewitt, said: “The MSIP Skills Academy will play a key role in the delivery of these skills for local businesses and practitioners, and will provide an inspiring, innovative and future focused environment to encourage more young people to pursue a career in the green economy.”

The academy, which is due to open later this year, will feature five zones focusing on specific skills.

These include green energy, practical engineering skills and machine workshops, technology and innovation, a wind turbine workshop and the data zone, which will use smart technology and digital sensors to create digital twins – a virtual representation of an object or system.

By summer of next year, the academy aims to have welcomed 500 school pupils as part of its Stem outreach activity and be training 250 full-time students and apprentices.

Scottish Enterprise managing director for business services and advice Jane Martin said the new site will be a “huge asset” for MSIP and will enhance the reputation of Dundee and Scotland as a whole in innovation around sustainable transport.

She added: “We are proud to support the Scottish Government’s new economic strategy as it sets out to promote Scotland as an innovative test bed for new technologies and markets.”

