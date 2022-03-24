Man stabbed in attempted murder outside garage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Man stabbed in attempted murder outside garage

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 11:33 am
Police are appealing for information over the stabbing in Paisley (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information over the stabbing in Paisley (David Cheskin/PA)

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed outside a garage in an attempted murder.

The 34-year-old man was seriously assaulted by three men on Gleniffer Road, Paisley, at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services went to the scene outside the Jet garage and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross said: “Our inquiries are continuing in the area and we are gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area to gather more information on the three men responsible for this attempted murder.

“This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack who has not yet spoken to police to please contact us.

“If anyone has any information that will help our ongoing investigation contact officers through 101 with reference number 3174 of 23 March. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The three suspects were all of medium build.

One was wearing a dark-coloured top and baseball cap with light-coloured trousers and black trainers, while the second suspect had on a black tracksuit with white lines down the sides of the arms and legs and Nike trainers.

The third suspect was wearing a light grey tracksuit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal