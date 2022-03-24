Man stabbed in attempted murder outside garage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed outside a garage in an attempted murder.

The 34-year-old man was seriously assaulted by three men on Gleniffer Road, Paisley, at about 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services went to the scene outside the Jet garage and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is being treated for stab wounds.

Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

Detectives are appealing for information following the attempted murder of a 34-year-old man on Gleniffer Road, Paisley on Wednesday, 23 March. Full appeal – https://t.co/DyIIEhDEV6 pic.twitter.com/Qyv7aYx0sd — Renfrewshire & Inverclyde Police (@RenfrewInverPol) March 24, 2022

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross said: “Our inquiries are continuing in the area and we are gathering CCTV footage from in and around the local area to gather more information on the three men responsible for this attempted murder.

“This is a busy area and I would urge anyone who witnessed this attack who has not yet spoken to police to please contact us.

“If anyone has any information that will help our ongoing investigation contact officers through 101 with reference number 3174 of 23 March. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

The three suspects were all of medium build.

One was wearing a dark-coloured top and baseball cap with light-coloured trousers and black trainers, while the second suspect had on a black tracksuit with white lines down the sides of the arms and legs and Nike trainers.

The third suspect was wearing a light grey tracksuit.