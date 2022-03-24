School pupils evacuated from bus after fire on board

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pupils were evacuated from their bus after a fire broke out on the vehicle as it was taking them to school.

Three fire engines went to the scene on the A90 near Errol when the alarm was raised at 8.19am on Thursday.

The pupils and driver on the double-decker bus, which was on its way to Perth High School, left the vehicle safely and were taken to school on a replacement vehicle.

No-one was injured during the incident.

UPDATE❗️ ⌚️11:35#A90 – INCHTURE ⛔️ The #A90 at Inchture is still closed S/B due to an earlier bus fire. The N/B carriageway is fully open. Police and Fire crews still in attendance 🚒#TakeCare @NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 24, 2022

The road was closed for several hours as emergency services dealt with the blaze, although the north bound carriageway had reopened by about 11.30am.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that one of the school buses heading to Perth High School was involved in an incident on the A90 this morning.

“All pupils and the driver were safely evacuated from the bus to a safe place and we can confirm there are no injuries.

“A replacement bus was organised and the pupils have been transported to the school.”