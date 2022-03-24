Outdoor attractions fare better as Covid pandemic sees tourist numbers plunge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Outdoor attractions fare better as Covid pandemic sees tourist numbers plunge

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 12:41 pm
At Edinburgh Castle the number of visitors fell from more than two million in 2019 to 423,866 in 2021 (Jane Barlow/PA)
The coronavirus pandemic has seen the number of people visiting Scotland’s tourist hotspots plunge, figures show, with visitors making the most of outdoor attractions.

At Edinburgh Castle, the number of tourists fell from more than two million in 2019 to 423,866 in 2021, a drop of more than 80%, with Edinburgh Zoo taking the top spot in the paid attraction leader board with 632,122 visitors last year, according to the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA).

The zoo, which saw visitor numbers rise 15% compared to before the pandemic, joins only the Highland Wildlife Park, near Aviemore, to have seen their visitor numbers be higher in 2021 than in 2019 in the top ten list.

Scotland’s top free attraction was the National Museum of Scotland which had 660,741 visitors in 2021. This was a drop of just over 70% on the 2019 figures, when it attracted almost 1.3 million tourists.

Pandas at Edinburgh Zoo
Edinburgh Zoo was the top paid-for attraction (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Across Scotland, paid-entry attractions welcomed just over nine million visitors during 2021, compared to over 20 million in 2019, a fall of 55%, while free venues had just over 20.2 million visitors last year compared to 35.5 million in 2019, a drop of just over 43%.

Gordon Morrison, chief executive of ASVA, said, while visitor numbers in 2021 were up on the year before, “the latest figures highlight what a uniquely challenging time the visitor attractions sector, and wider tourism industry, has experienced over the past 12 months”.

Across both Scotland’s free and paid-for attractions overall, visitor numbers were more than 47% down on pre-pandemic levels last year, according to the data compiled by ASVA in conjunction with the Glasgow Caledonian University’s Moffat Centre for Travel and Tourism Development.

Mr Morrison said the figures showed “clear evidence that our sector has been hit extremely hard for a considerably extended period of time due to the consequences of the pandemic”.

He said: “Although we’ve seen some very welcome positive signs that business at a number of attractions is beginning to bounce back, so many of our operators are still in survival mode, and the vast majority, unfortunately, still face a very long road to recovery.”

Professor John Lennon, director of the Moffat Centre, warned Scotland’s tourist attractions would not see the numbers of overseas visitors return to pre-pandemic levels until 2025.

““Business recovery will depend very much on the custom of the people of Scotland and the UK,” he said.

“Visiting Scottish attractions not only demonstrates support of them, it helps safeguard the future of a sector that’s a vital contributor to the country’s economy and also performs a crucial, custodial role in protecting Scotland’s heritage, culture and identity.”

