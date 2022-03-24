Police warn antisocial behaviour in Glasgow city park will not be tolerated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police warn antisocial behaviour in Glasgow city park will not be tolerated

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 2:53 pm
Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park is a popular location when the weather is warm and dry (Jane Barlow/PA)
A senior police officer has warned visitors to Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated as the good weather returns.

Chief Inspector Natalie Carr, the area commander for Glasgow’s west end, said Police Scotland would work to put a stop to repeated incidents of bad behaviour in the city centre park which is enjoyed by thousands of people a day in the spring and summer.

“Alcohol was seized last weekend and I do not want a repeat of previous years when, unfortunately, some young people placed themselves in a vulnerable state susceptible to harm due to their levels of intoxication.

“So, I would appeal to parents and guardians to make sure they know their children’s whereabouts and ensure their safety,” she said.

“Last year, we saw a positive change in the behaviours in the park encouraging use by families and many members of our communities as well as tourists and visitors to our city who enjoyed the park and its beautiful scenery.

“So, this year, I want to get the message out clear and early that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.

“As we head into the lighter evenings and hopefully, better weather, Police Scotland is once again working closely with Glasgow City Council to prevent repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour from occurring in and around Kelvingrove Park.”

She said Police Scotland would be working with the British Transport Police and First Bus to make sure there was safe travel to and from the park.

“Kelvingrove Park is a safe and enjoyable space for everyone, a place for us all to be proud of and enjoy responsibly,” she said.

