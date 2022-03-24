Appeal launched after man, 29, dies in car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Appeal launched after man, 29, dies in car crash

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 7:53 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision on the A78 near Troon on Thursday (David Cheskin/PA)
A 29-year-old driver has died after his car collided with a stationary heavy goods vehicle in a layby.

The fatal road crash happened on the A78 near the Corraith slip road in Troon, South Ayrshire, at midday on Thursday.

The man, who was driving a blue Ford Focus ST car and was the sole occupant, died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The lorry driver suffered minor injuries but did not require medical treatment at the time.

The southbound carriageway was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone saw the Ford Focus ST as it travelled southbound on the A78 before the crash.

Inspector Greg Dinnie, of the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen the blue Ford Focus ST driving on the road before the crash, to contact us.

“I would also appeal to any motorists who may have dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1249 of Thursday, 24 March, 2022.”

