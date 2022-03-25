Police ‘determined’ to find killer of 22-year-old almost two decades ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Police ‘determined’ to find killer of 22-year-old almost two decades ago

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 2:29 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 5:10 pm
Darren Birt was killed in an attack in 2002 (Police Scotland/PA)
Police have issued a fresh appeal for information about the murder of a “much-loved son and brother” almost 20 years ago.

Darren Birt was assaulted after an altercation broke out at a gathering he was attending in Burnmouth Road in the Barlanark area of Glasgow on August 27, 2002.

It spilled out on to the street and Mr Birt was chased from Edinburgh Road down towards Burnett Road shortly before he was attacked.

The 22-year-old was found lying in the road in Calvay Place with serious injuries at around 1.30am on Wednesday August 28. He was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary but he died a short time later.

Detective Inspector Lynsey Watters said: “Despite the passage of time, I am determined to find whoever is responsible for Darren’s murder and bring them to justice.

“It’s clear he was a much-loved son and brother and is deeply missed by his family.

“We know that Darren was chased from Edinburgh Road down towards Burnett Road shortly before he was attacked, someone must have heard something.

“No case is ever closed in Scotland and I am convinced there are people out there who have information vital to this investigation who have failed to come forward.

“This may be down to fear or some misplaced loyalty to those responsible for this horrific crime, but please do the right thing and contact us, you can be assured your information will be treated in the utmost confidence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number EB06340802 of August 18, 2002. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

Police have also set up a website that gives members of the public access to a form to send information directly to the investigation team.

People can choose to remain anonymous when submitting information at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19W06-PO1

