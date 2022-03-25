Police appeal launched after couple die in Orkney car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have died in a crash on Orkney prompting a police appeal for witnesses.

The collision happened near Coo Road, Sanday, one of the larger inhabited islands, at about 8.40am on Friday.

The couple, a 39-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Inspector Ali Garrow said they were known locally.

He said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who sadly lost their lives.

“They are a local couple and their families are aware.

“Officers from Police Scotland’s road traffic unit are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.”

He urged anyone who may have seen what happened or has information that could help the police investigation to get in touch.

He added: “If you were in the area and have dash-cam, or anything else that could assist officers please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0634 of Friday, 25 March, 2022.