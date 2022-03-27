Man dies in late night crash near airport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man dies in late night crash near airport

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: March 27, 2022, 1:42 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a car crash on Houston Road, Houston, on Saturday (PA)
A man has died in a car crash in Houston, near Glasgow Airport.

The collision, which only involved one car, happened on Houston Road at about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

The road remains closed while officers carry out further investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Crash investigators are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road around that time to contact us.

“Similarly I would appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting reference 4563 of 26 March, 2022.”

