Man dies in late night crash near airport

A man has died in a car crash in Houston, near Glasgow Airport.

The collision, which only involved one car, happened on Houston Road at about 11.50pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended but the man died at the scene.

The road remains closed while officers carry out further investigations to establish the cause of the crash.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of the Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Crash investigators are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road around that time to contact us.

“Similarly I would appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting reference 4563 of 26 March, 2022.”