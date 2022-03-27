Man dies after being knocked down by car on Isle of Skye

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 33-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a car on the Isle of Skye.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a Honda Jazz on the A851 Kilbeg Road at around 10.10pm on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on the Isle of Skye. It happened around 10.10pm pm on Saturday, 26 March, 2022, on the A851 Kilbeg road and involved a Honda Jazz and a pedestrian. The 33-year-old male pedestrian died at the scene. https://t.co/mTr1QzbwRQ pic.twitter.com/AADUA4az4U — Northern Police (@northernPolice) March 27, 2022

Sergeant Ewan Calder of the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4161 of 26 March, 2022.”