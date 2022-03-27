Man dies after being knocked down by car on Isle of Skye

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

Man dies after being knocked down by car on Isle of Skye

By Press Association
March 27, 2022, 3:12 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses (Jane Barlow/PA)
A 33-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a car on the Isle of Skye.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by a Honda Jazz on the A851 Kilbeg Road at around 10.10pm on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been informed. Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Ewan Calder of the road policing unit said: “Our inquiries are continuing to understand the full circumstances of what happened.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the pedestrian.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4161 of 26 March, 2022.”

