Specialist search teams look for hillwalker missing in the Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Specialist search teams look for hillwalker missing in the Highlands

By Press Association
March 28, 2022, 9:47 pm
Finn Creaney has not been seen since Friday, Police Scotland said (Police Scotland/PA)

Specialist search teams are trying to find a missing hillwalker who has not been seen for more than 72 hours in the Scottish Highlands.

Finn Creaney was last seen at around 2.15pm on Friday after he was dropped off at Loch Naver on the B873 in Sutherland to start a walk.

The 32-year-old, from the Tain area, planned to walk around Loch Naver and south to Golspie, where his vehicle was parked, Police Scotland said.

Coastguard helicopters and mountain rescue teams are searching the area in a bid to find him.

Sergeant Mike Gallie, of Easter Ross and Sutherland Policing Team, said officers were “growing increasingly concerned for Finn as this is out of character for him”.

“I would urge anyone who believes they may have seen Finn or spoken to him at any time since he was last seen in the area to get in touch with an officer,” he said.

Mr Creaney was described by police as 5ft 11in, of slim build with a light complexion, and freckles on his arms and nose.

He has long brown hair down to his lower back and a short brown beard.

Officers said he was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, a long brown leather jacket which goes down to his knees, dark trousers, brown waterproof boots and was carrying a green rucksack.

Sgt Gallie said: “Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 0912 of March 28.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal