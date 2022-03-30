Police launch appeal after man, 38, dies in car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Police launch appeal after man, 38, dies in car crash

By Press Association
March 30, 2022, 8:07 pm
Police appeal for witnesses following a car crash on Sunday in Clackmannanshire that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man (David Cheskin/PA)
Police appeal for witnesses following a car crash on Sunday in Clackmannanshire that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man (David Cheskin/PA)

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to a car crash that claimed the life of a 38-year-old man.

The collision, involving one car, happened on the A908 near Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, at about 9am on Sunday.

Officers had been attending another incident earlier that day when they came across a black Volkswagen Golf, partially concealed in woodland, down an embankment at the junction with Lower Mill Street.

A 38-year-old male driver, and sole occupant of the car, was found dead inside the vehicle.

Police said the car may have crashed while travelling eastbound between Sauchie and Tillicoultry between 5am and 8am.

They said the crash is not believed to have been witnessed and had not been reported to the emergency services.

The road was closed for around eight hours while investigations were carried out.

Officers said the death is not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Constable Fraser Easton, of the Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or been on the road in the early hours of Sunday morning contact us.

“Similarly I would appeal to anyone who has dash-cam footage to contact officers as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information can contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0962 of 27 March, 2022.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal