Scots urged to seek advice on bills as energy prices soar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents have been urged to seek advice on bills as millions across the country face a hike in the cost of energy prices.

As of Friday, the energy price cap is set to increase by £693 after regulator Ofgem hiked the price cap on bills to £1,791, with a further increase expected in the autumn.

The Scottish and UK governments have announced a package of measures aimed to ease the crisis, including a £200 “rebate” in October which is to be paid back by consumers over the next five years.

But a YouGov poll commissioned by charity Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) found more than eight in 10 people in Scotland are worried about the impact of rising bills.

Previous research for the charity also revealed one in three people already found bills to be unaffordable, with almost half a million cutting back on food due to living costs.

CAS have urged residents to seek advice from the Citizen Advice Bureau network, or via online resources such as the public advice site and www.moneymap.scot.

CAS energy spokesman, Michael O’Brien, said bolder action needs to be taken by policymakers to address the cost of living crisis.

But, he added, in the short term, people should seek “free, impartial and confidential advice from the Citizens Advice network”.

“Our message to people today is they aren’t alone, and to seek advice,” he said.

“With the crisis in the energy market meaning switching isn’t really an option, the key thing is getting more money in your pocket through checks to see if there is any money you are entitled to but missing out on,” he said.

“For energy advice alone, last year, the average financial benefit was around £272 for clients, so people should really check to see if they are entitled to anything.”

The charity, Advice Direct Scotland, has also urged people concerned about the surging cost of gas and electricity bills to get in touch for support.

The charity’s energyadvice.scot service offers advice on billing and meters, complaints and disputes, grants and assistance, loss of energy supply and switching suppliers.

It also runs the free debt advice service, moneyadvice.scot, which provides information and support on a wide range of debt-related issues.

Research done by the charity found 70 per cent of respondents were either very worried or quite worried about being able to pay their bills, and 65 per cent said they had already rationed their energy use in the past 12 months so they could afford to spend money on other goods or services, including food.

And of those limiting their usage, 29 per cent said they “often” feel cold in their own home as a result and 57 per cent “sometimes” feel cold – a total of 86 per cent.

The charity’s chief executive, Andrew Bartlett, said: “This sharp rise will come as a devastating blow for many households across Scotland, and will only intensify the current cost-of-living crisis.

“We know many people are already struggling to afford bills, with two-thirds of those who responded to our poll saying they’ve faced the stark choice between heating and other goods or services like food.

“The important thing to remember is that you don’t have to struggle alone.

“Free, impartial and practical advice is available to everyone in Scotland through our energyadvice.scot service.

“Our expert advisers are on hand to offer support and advice to anyone with concerns, and our specialist debt advisers at moneyadvice.scot can help if you have personal financial worries, are struggling with debt, or need a way of getting back on track.”