Boy aged 10 robbed on way to the park in Edinburgh

A 10-year-old boy has been threatened and robbed as he walked to a park with friends.

The child was walking in Zetland Place in the Trinity area of Edinburgh with two friends when a teenager, described as aged 16-18, came up to them at about 5.30pm on Thursday.

The suspect, who was walking from the direction of Trinity Road with two others, asked the boy to hand over his bag.

When the 10-year-old boy refused he was threatened and handed over some coins.

We are appealing after a boy (10) was approached by a male youth and robbed as he walked in Zetland Place near Lomond Park around 5.30pm on Thurs 31 March. Call 101 if you can help – Incident 2620 of 31/3/22 More: https://t.co/viINvVWyLP pic.twitter.com/Ukbsy1GFBB — EdinburghPolice (@EdinburghPolice) April 1, 2022

Police are appealing for information about the incident which happened near the junction with Stirling Road at Lomond Park.

Detective Constable Rich Paton said: “This was a nasty and horrible experience for a school child who was out with friends on the way to a park. He has been left extremely upset by the incident.

“I am asking anyone who saw what happened to get in touch, particularly if you have ring-bell or dashcam footage.

“In addition if you know the suspect or anything else that could help with our inquiries then please contact us.”

The suspect was around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with red hair.

He was wearing a black puffer-style jacket with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms, black shoes and was carrying a black bag.

After robbing the boy he ran off towards Trinity Road.