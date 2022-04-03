Driver killed in early-morning crash near cemetery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Driver killed in early-morning crash near cemetery

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 1:34 pm
The road was closed for several hours after the fatal crash (Peter Byrne/PA)
The road was closed for several hours after the fatal crash (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been killed in a car crash near a cemetery.

The 34-year-old died when the black Vauxhall Corsa he was driving crashed on the A709 Dumfries to Lockerbie road, near Dryfesdale Cemetery in Lockerbie.

The incident happened at about 3.40am on Sunday, Police Scotland said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, with the road closed by police for several hours for investigations to take place.

Sergeant David Kerr said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family of the man who died and we are appealing for information to assist with our inquiries.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has dashcam footage that could help with our investigation to please get in touch.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal