NHS complaints service celebrates 10th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A service that helps people in Scotland raise complaints about the NHS has reached its 10th anniversary.

The Patients Advice and Support Service (PASS) said it has supported more than 30,000 people who have raised concerns about aspects of their treatment in the last decade.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said mistakes in the NHS are “rare” but they do happen.

He said the statutory service was put in place to give information on patients’ rights and responsibilities, as well as providing independent and confidential support to those pursuing complaints.

“That’s what PASS has provided for 10 years – and will continue to provide,” he said.

“Last year alone they supported more people than ever, over 5,000 clients – a great achievement.”

Commenting on the service’s 10th anniversary, Mr Mitchell added: “I’m very pleased today to mark the first decade of this terrific service.

“It is staffed by excellent advisers and has made a real difference to the lives of so many families by giving them an impartial channel to express and resolve their complaints with the NHS.”

PASS was introduced in April 2012 and it became a statutory service later that year.

It is funded by the Scottish Government but is run independently by Citizens Advice Scotland.

It is accessible to anyone in Scotland, via any Scottish CAB, or at www.cas.org.uk/pass or 0800 917 2127.

Other national projects run by CAS and delivered by Scottish CAB include the Armed Service Advice Project, the Gambling Support Service, the Money Talk Team, Help To Claim, Pension Wise and a series of Energy Advice Projects.