News Scotland

‘Wonderful grandmother’ named as victim of suspected murder in Aberdeen

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 9:19 pm
Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Aberdeen (Joe Giddens/PA)
The family of the victim of a suspected murder in Aberdeen have paid tribute to a “wonderful grandmother” as police named her as Sherry Bruce.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

Officers found the 58-year-old seriously injured at a property in Glenbervie Road after they were called out at around 5.30pm on Sunday, following reports that the woman and a 26-year-old-man had been injured.

However, emergency services discovered Ms Bruce was dead on arrival at the scene.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a stable condition.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Ms Bruce’s family said: “She was a kind and caring mum with a soft heart who adored everyone she met.

“She was very family oriented and devoted to her job.

“She was loyal and a wonderful grandmother and will be sorely missed.”

Sherry Bruce
Police Scotland have named the victim of a suspected murder in Aberdeen as Sherry Bruce (Police Handout/PA)

The 24-year-old man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, the force said.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Sherry’s family at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

“I would also like to thank the local community for their patience, help and assistance during our investigation and to those who came forward with information.”

He urged anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2499.

The detective inspector earlier said that it appeared to have been an “isolated incident” and there was no wider threat to the local community.

