Daily Covid figures reveal another 44 deaths in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Daily Covid figures reveal another 44 deaths in Scotland

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 2:55 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 2:58 pm
A further 5,545 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland, daily figures showed (Danny Lawson/PA)
A further 5,545 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland, daily figures showed (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scotland has reported another 44 deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 5,545 new infections in the last 24 hours, official figures have revealed.

The increase in the death toll means a total of 11,551 have now died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Daily statistics published by the Scottish Government also showed 2,380 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, including 24 in intensive care.

The total number of hospital patients is up by eight from the previous day, but is down from the the total recorded on Saturday, when 2,401 people were in hospital.

Meanwhile, 4,364,117 people have now had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,095,979 having had two doses, while 3,455,971 people have received a third dose or booster jag.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]