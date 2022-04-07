Scotland sees steepest decline in store footfall out of all UK nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Scotland sees steepest decline in store footfall out of all UK nations

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 12:02 am
Scotland saw the steepest decline in footfall of all UK nations in March (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland saw the steepest decline in footfall of all UK nations in March (Jane Barlow/PA)

A decrease in the number of people visiting stores in Scotland throughout March has led to pleas from experts for swift action to generate footfall.

Figures from the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) showed that footfall in Scotland’s shops dropped by 21.1% in March – 0.5 percentage points better than the performance in February.

However, the number is worse than the UK average decline of 15.4%, with Scotland again seeing the steepest decline in footfall for all nations in the UK.

The number of people in shopping centres declined by 32%, which was an improvement on the decline of 34.7% seen in February.

In Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city, footfall decreased by 19.5% in March – 1.3 percentage points better than the previous month.

Coronavirus – Mon Jun 29, 2020
Scots have only very gradually returned to retail destinations (Jane Barlow/PA)

Due to the pandemic forcing many retail locations to bounce between opening and closing, the SRC data compared March 2022 figures with pre-pandemic data from 2019.

David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium, said there is an “urgent need to bring energy and vision” to the revival of Scotland’s retail and high street destinations.

Mr Lonsdale added that the figures should lead to a “sharper response” from policymakers, pointing out that employment in the sector will only survive with “the patronage of the public”.

“There was a miniscule uptick in shopper footfall last month as Scots only very gradually returned to retail destinations,” Mr Lonsdale said.

“However, the blunt truth is footfall continues to languish a fifth down on pre-pandemic levels. Visits to shopping centres and Glasgow city centre improved a touch, however Scotland as a whole continued to lag other parts of the UK.”

He added: “Scotland’s shops and the thousands of jobs they provide will only survive with the patronage of the public, and questions remain over what demand will look like in the months ahead. As such, these stark figures should lead to a sharper response from policymakers as to the health of our retail destinations.

“There is an urgent need to bring energy and vision to the revival of our retail and high street destinations and actively encourage people to return.”

He added that “promises over recent days” of a return to city centres via a visitor campaign and the cash disbursed to councils to aid city centre recovery “need to be deployed swiftly to help generate the footfall that is so desperately needed”.

Andy Sumpter, retail consultant for Sensormatic Solutions, pointed to an approaching period of uncertainty for the sector as customers face issues such as price inflation and increased national insurance contributions.

Mr Sumpter said: “As we surpass two years since the first Covid-19 lockdown, we might begin to see where retail footfall trends will settle down as retail resets.

“With the high street’s recovery hitting its best performance since October and UK shopper traffic tracking ahead of its European counterparts, retailers’ optimism will be met with a healthy dose of realism.

“While Covid-19 restrictions may be loosening, despite the extension of the mask-wearing mandate, the nation’s belts may start to tighten as the impact of the cost-of-living squeeze and price inflation accelerates, and the knock-on effect of the energy cap rise and increased national insurance contributions this month remain unknown as they look ahead into April and beyond.

“However, while price sensitivity may be growing among UK consumers, spending and brand loyalty seem to be ‘stickier’ in-store, with our recent research showing over a third were less price sensitive when shopping in-store compared to when they bought items online, and half felt more loyal to the bricks-and-mortar brands they shop with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal