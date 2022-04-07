Props supplied by Scottish firm star alongside Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Scotland

Props supplied by Scottish firm star alongside Redmayne in Fantastic Beasts film

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 12:03 am
A Scottish business is celebrating success on the silver screen as its antique and vintage padlocks star alongside Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen in a major film.

Some 33 of the props were bought from Scaramanga for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, which is released on Friday, making it the third major Hollywood or UK film in as many months to use the Cupar firm.

Carl Morenikeji, company founder and managing director, said seeing the products on film was “far beyond anything I could have imagined” when one of the firm’s items appeared as a prop a decade ago.

The JK Rowling film is the 17th movie that one of its products has appeared in.

Carl Morenikeji is celebrating the third film in as many months to feature props supplied by his firm (Scaramanga)

Sir Ridley Scott’s Agatha Christie remake Death On The Nile, which premiered on February 11 starring Sir Kenneth Branagh and Gal Gadot, also featured padlocks from the firm.

The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, came to the big screen on March 4 and included six different vintage padlocks supplied by Scaramanga.

Mr Morenikeji said: “Seeing our products used in film and TV productions is always a special moment, but to have grown our reputation for vintage and antique lifestyle products to the point where we have them in Hollywood movies being released in three consecutive months and six in one year is far beyond anything I could have imagined when our antique trunks and chests appeared in our first movie, Dark Shadows, 10 years ago.”

There is a growing film and television industry in Scotland, which brought £42 million into Glasgow alone last year.

The firm is hoping 2023 will shape up to be another bumper year, with five films it has supplied set for release at the box office next year, with the possibility of two television shows to follow.

Past films to use the company’s wares include The Hobbit, Paddington 2, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Maleficent, Victoria & Abdul, Pan, The Legend Of Tarzan, Dark Shadows and Infinite.

