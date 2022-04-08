Couple, aged 81 and 70, die in Ayrshire car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A couple have died after the car they were travelling in crashed.

Emergency services were called to Auchinleck’s Barony Road, in Ayrshire, after the silver Astra the couple were in crashed at about 9.55am on Friday, Police Scotland said.

The 81-year-old man who was driving the Vauxhall car and his passenger, a 70-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Barony Road in Auchinleck is currently closed following a report of a road crash that happened around 9.55am on Friday, 8 April. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and local diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/nTzsW7wBUf — Ayrshire Police (@AyrshirePolice) April 8, 2022

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the couple who died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone with information that could help with our investigation. In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist, please get in touch.”

He said anyone with information should contact officers on 101, quoting incident number 0819 of Friday.