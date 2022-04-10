Pedestrian in fight for life after being struck by car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in what police described as a “serious crash”.

The 51-year-old was walking on the A803 Falkirk Road in Bonnybridge when he was struck by a silver Hyundai Santa Fe.

The accident took place at about 10.10 pm on Saturday April 9, Police Scotland said.

Emergency services were called out to the scene, and the pedestrian was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Medical staff there described his condition as “critical”.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed for more than eight hours while police carried out investigations.

Constable Neil Mealey said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing for information to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Inquiries are ongoing and we’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was in that area with a dashcam fitted to their vehicle, to contact us.”