Cannabis with street value of £100,000 recovered after car stopped on motorway

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 has been recovered by police after a car was stopped on the M74 motorway.

Road policing officers in Dumfries and Galloway found the drugs during a routine vehicle stop on Saturday.

They pulled over an Audi A4 near to Junction 16 at Johnstonebridge and found around 10kg of cannabis.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs and road traffic offences, and is expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing to trace two other men who fled the scene.

Detective Constable Thomas Dingwall, from Dumfries CID, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from road policing officers, shows that criminals may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.”