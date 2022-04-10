Cannabis with street value of £100,000 recovered after car stopped on motorway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Cannabis with street value of £100,000 recovered after car stopped on motorway

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 4:50 pm
Police are making inquiries to try to find two men who fled the scene after cannabis with a street value of £100,000 was found (Joe Giddens/PA)
Cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 has been recovered by police after a car was stopped on the M74 motorway.

Road policing officers in Dumfries and Galloway found the drugs during a routine vehicle stop on Saturday.

They pulled over an Audi A4 near to Junction 16 at Johnstonebridge and found around 10kg of cannabis.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs and road traffic offences, and is expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing to trace two other men who fled the scene.

Detective Constable Thomas Dingwall, from Dumfries CID, said: “This recovery, and the good work involved from road policing officers, shows that criminals may try to evade us, but we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove illegal drugs from our communities.”

